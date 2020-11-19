WATCH: Cape Town cop caught on camera removing man from wheelchair

A video has gone viral on social media showing a City of Cape Town metro police officer removing a man from his wheelchair.

According to one social media post, the incident took place on Thursday morning at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

Two officers are seen in the video interacting with the wheelchair-bound man, with one cop grabbing hold of the wheelchair, flipping it to the side, with the man landing on the ground.

The city has since suspended, with immediate effect, two of its officers following the incident.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said in a statement that after the video went viral, he discussed the incident with the city’s Safety and Security executive director, Richard Bosman, who confirmed that both officers have been suspended with immediate effect pending the outcome of a full investigation.

“I want to apologise unreservedly to the member of the public, whose name is not yet known to me, for what he experienced this morning. The manner in which this situation was handled is not what we expect from our staff,” Plato said.

Readers can watch the video below, however, it may be sensitive to some viewers:

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

