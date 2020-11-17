Sars’ commissioner Kieswetter elected to African tax body

South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter has been elected vice-chairperson of the African Tax Administration Forum’s (ATAF’s) council.

This was announced by the revenue collector on Tuesday. Kieswetter was elected alongside new chairperson and commissioner-general of the Togolese Revenue Office, Philippe Tchodie.

The ATAF council was elected for a two-year term to provide strategic guidance and leadership for the fulfilment of the organisation’s vision and objectives.

The new council to lead the organisation included Togo (chair), South Africa (vice-chair), Burundi, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Rwanda, The Gambia, Uganda and Zambia.

According to a ATAF statement, Sars was not only instrumental in the formation of ATAF but as a founder member had remained seized by the activities of the organisation since its inception 10 years ago.

Kieswetter said he was delighted at the trust that tax organisations on the African continent placed in Sars.

“This is a wonderful endorsement of the vital role played by Sars in helping to grow our country and our continent through the effective and efficient administration of our tax system.

“African tax administrations had the mammoth task of dealing with the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic in the short term, while boosting domestic revenue,” said Kieswetter. “It further had to help curb practices such as transfer pricing and the illicit financial flows.”

“In this regard, Sars will continue to play its role as a fellow African tax authority in building capacity, sharing information and applying the relevant treaties that are aimed at promoting tax compliance throughout the continent.”

