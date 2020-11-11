SIU Gauteng head suspended following arrest

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has placed its Gauteng head, Sifiso Kunene, on precautionary suspension until further notice following his arrest.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said this was to afford Kunene space to answer to the charges levelled against him, following his appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime court on 29 October on fraud charges.

Kganyago said according to the Hawks, Kunene was facing fraud charges related to a Road Accident Fund claim he allegedly made on behalf of a complainant when he, Kunene, was a practising attorney in Durban, before joining the SIU.

“It is in the best interest of the SIU to have Mr Kunene on precautionary suspension until the matter is resolved,” Kganyago said, adding that his suspension would not affect the SIU’s work or ongoing investigations in Gauteng.

Kunene’s suspension is effective from 10 November.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

