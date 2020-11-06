South Africa 6.11.2020 08:44 am

Manhunt launched for Eldorado Park cop killer

News24 Wire
The warrant officer was shot dead by an unknown hoodie-clad suspect.

Police have launched a manhunt for the killer of a Crime Intelligence officer in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

The warrant officer was shot dead by an unknown hoodie-clad suspect in Heikel Road in Eldorado Park Extension 1 at around 20:00 on Thursday night, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Brenda Muridili.

“A 72-hour activation plan has been implemented to ensure that all role players are attending to the investigation of this police murder.

“No arrests have been made yet and we are appealing to anyone with information to call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send tip-offs on the My SAPS app,” Muridili said.

