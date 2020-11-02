Daily news update: John Steenhuisen new DA leader, Covid-19 stats, Kelly Khumalo breaks silence

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

John Steenhuisen will no longer be referred to as interim DA leader after Sunday’s announcement that he has been elected as the official DA leader.

This after two days of DA members locked in a series of virtual engagements at the 2020 DA congress.

As of Sunday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 726 823, with 1 371 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 842 516 with 19 543 new tests conducted since the last report.

Musician Singer Kelly Khumalo has broken her silence after her name was mentioned in a leaked document during the court appearance of the five suspects linked to her her late boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa’s murder case.

Khumalo’s name dropped in the leaked document sent to the media by mistake by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). the document suggested that police were investigating the singer’s involvement in Meyiwa’s death.

Patrons at Pretoria’s Propaganda nightclub were left in shock on Saturday evening after a part of the establishment’s ceiling allegedly caved in while they were partying.

Numerous videos taken by those in attendance were shared on social media on Saturday to show the damage.

Lewis Hamilton made the most of his luck to lead team-mate Valtteri Bottas home in Sunday’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as Mercedes sealed a record seventh consecutive constructors’ championship triumph.

The six-time champion capitalised on pole-sitter Bottas’s ill fortune in picking up a debris-damaged floor to win with a near-flawless tactical drive and the fastest lap of a dramatic and incident-filled race at Imola.

Hamilton recovered from a poor start, when he dropped to third, to fight back with a long first stint and the aid of a timely Virtual Safety Car (VSC) intervention to grab the lead on a memorable day for the ‘silver arrows’.

Millions of census-takers began knocking on doors across China on Sunday for a once-a-decade headcount of the world’s largest population that for the first time will use mobile apps to help crunch the massive numbers.

Around seven million community workers and volunteers will drive the two-month data-collection effort, visiting homes ranging from residential skyscrapers in downtown Shanghai to remote Tibetan mountain villages.

China conducts the census every ten years to determine population growth, movement patterns and other trends, using the findings to apportion resources for education, health, transportation, labour, elderly care and other services.

