Multiple roads unavailable due to flooding in Centurion

Traffic dvisories have been issued across Centurion in the city of Tshwane as flooding gets worse due to the rain.

End Street and M19, Die Hoewes are among those affected according to the city’s official Twitter account.

Hennops River, Centurion, Tshwane. ???? End street is flooded. pic.twitter.com/wEJmtHGXCs — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 1, 2020

M19, Die Hoewes, Centurion is flooded. Please use an alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/XFaFfxie1q — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 1, 2020

The City’s Hennops River is also flooded

????DANGER: Sections of Centurion under water this morning with damage reported in areas due to Saturday night’s storm ????Supplied pic.twitter.com/U9g9AHFd6B — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 1, 2020

Motorists across the province have been advised to keep their lights on when driving, reduce speed, check their following distance and avoid distractions.

