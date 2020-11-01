South Africa 1.11.2020 10:44 am

Multiple roads unavailable due to flooding in Centurion

Citizen reporter
Flooded Hennops River, Centurion, Tshwane | Image: Twitter @CityTshwane

End Street and M19, Die Hoewes are among those affected according to the city’s official Twitter account. 

Traffic dvisories have been issued across Centurion in the city of Tshwane as flooding gets worse due to the rain.

The City’s Hennops River is also flooded

Motorists across the province have been advised to keep their lights on when driving, reduce speed, check their following distance and avoid distractions.

