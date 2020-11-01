VIDEO: Patrons look on as the ceiling collapses at Pretoria’s Propaganda nightclub

Patrons at Pretoria’s Propaganda nightclub were left in shock on Saturday evening after a part of the establishment’s ceiling allegedly caved in while they were partying.

Numerous videos taken by those in attendance were shared on social media on Saturday to show the damage.

It’s not clear what caused the collapse of the ceiling. It was loud screams, pushing and shoving when customers tried to escape. There’s no confirmation on fatalities thus far. Further disputes continued outside between frustrated customers and security guards. #Propaganda — Pule Letshwiti-Jones (@pule_jones) October 31, 2020

It is currently unclear whether there were any fatalities or injuries. However, those who were present at the scene seem to believe that there were some fatalities.

Those in attendance also report that they were briefly prevented from leaving and believe this was done to avert a stampede and to ensure patrons settled their bill without running off during the chaos.

At first, I thought Dj was adding some effects when I hear weird sounds. 5 seconds later I am fighting for my life under the ceiling. #propaganda pic.twitter.com/iUSXfoqMTl — mathode murendiwa (@MMurendiwa) November 1, 2020

That near to death experience. The roof at #propaganda collapsed on us #propaganda pic.twitter.com/lFLKxR7nIP — Palesa Maphiri (@palesa_maphiri) October 31, 2020

Propaganda nightclub officially opened it’s doors to the public late last year with an impressive capacity to host 3,000 people.

In addition to featuring three floors, the club boasted an elevated DJ box, a stage for live performances, a fully stocked butchery, a carwash and an aqua bar.

At the time of writing, nightclub management was unreachable for comment.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

