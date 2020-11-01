Accidents 1.11.2020 10:17 am

VIDEO: Patrons look on as the ceiling collapses at Pretoria’s Propaganda nightclub

Citizen reporter
The entrance to Pretoria's Propaganda Night Club | Image: propagandapretoria.co.za

It is currently unclear whether there were any fatalities or injuries.

Patrons at Pretoria’s Propaganda nightclub were left in shock on Saturday evening after a part of the establishment’s ceiling allegedly caved in while they were partying.

Numerous videos taken by those in attendance were shared on social media on Saturday to show the damage.

It is currently unclear whether there were any fatalities or injuries. However, those who were present at the scene seem to believe that there were some fatalities.

Those in attendance also report that they were briefly prevented from leaving and believe this was done to avert a stampede and to ensure patrons settled their bill without running off during the chaos.

Propaganda nightclub officially opened it’s doors to the public late last year with an impressive capacity to host 3,000 people.

In addition to featuring three floors, the club boasted an elevated DJ box, a stage for live performances, a fully stocked butchery, a carwash and an aqua bar.

At the time of writing, nightclub management was unreachable for comment.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

