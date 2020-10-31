New Cape Town nature reserve by-laws ban drones, guns, quad bikes, taking home pebbles

No drones, rock climbing or taking the pedalo over the lake for late-night drinks – these are among the new by-laws that the City of Cape Town’s council passed this week specifically for city nature reserves.

The lengthy set of rules come after a consultation process where the main complaints were about independent monitoring and scientific research in the reserve, as well as dog walking.

The by-laws, dated Thursday, 29 October, also give “peace officers” a range of powers to enforce compliance.

This includes the “less draconian” verbal warning or compliance notice, a fine, and when necessary, the power to search, seize, and impound.

The by-law only applies to the City Nature Reserves and not to any National Park, such as the Table Mountain National Park, which has its own rules. It also does not apply to the sea below the high-water mark, but does apply to estuaries and lagoons.

Here are some points from the by-laws:

Nature reserves will be open from sunrise to sunset – with no specific time given due to the extremes in the region during summer and winter.

No reckless driving in reserves, or bundu bashing off demarcated areas.

No person may fly a remote control plane, no drones, no landing or taking off of hot balloons and gliders, unless with authorisation.

No picking plants, throwing seeds, collecting wood, or hunting, growing or breeding a species in a reserve.

No guns allowed except by authorised contractors or officials.

Fishing is allowed in designated areas only, and people who smoke while fishing have to do so in designated areas to avoid fires and butt pollution.

Water sports are allowed in designated areas, and people who use water-borne transport can only travel between sunrise and sunset.

No pollution or littering.

Churches who hold their services on nature reserves must get authorisation to do so.

No trade is allowed on a nature reserve, unless with authorisation.

No fixed webcams or other image recording devices such as trail cams are allowed, and nor are recordings of animals for virtual hunting. Recreational photography and filming is permitted, but authorisation is required for other media uses, like films.

Some of the other bylaws include no removing of soil, sand, gravel, pebbles, stone, rock, shell grit or mineral or similar material, as well as fossils, archaeological remains, or cultural artefacts. This includes bird or bee nests.

Private water sampling, monitoring and research applications can be directed to: enviro@capetown.gov.za

No bioprospecting is allowed without a permit.

No structures can be built without a permit, including anchor buoys, fences or bridges, houses or shacks, or resort extensions, and no land may be demarcated with stones, poles, or tape.

No rock climbing, parachuting, or abseiling without authorisation.

No fireworks.

No throwing rocks or stones.

Dogs must be on a leash or similar restraint, unless in a leash-free designated area, Dogs, cats, or other domestic animals such as cattle not in the care of anybody, can be impounded, and if necessary, euthanised.

No loudspeakers, noisy equipment, and public gatherings and events need a permit.

Driving 4x4s, off-roading, quad biking, and motor biking only allowed in demarcated areas.

No behaving in an offensive, improper, indecent, or disorderly manner.

No sexual activity or soliciting any person for the purpose of prostitution or “immorality”.

No climbing or damaging trees and shrubs.

