VIDEO: DA Federal Congress 2020

The DA’s first virtual elective federal congress is currently being broadcast live on various television channels, including SABC2, SABC News, eNCA and Newzroom Afrika.

A live stream is also available on the dacongress2020.co.za website and on YouTube.

The congress, which will pit the party’s former youth leader Mbali Ntuli against interim leader John Steenhuisen, began early on Saturday morning and conclude with the announcement of the newly-elected leadership on Sunday afternoon.

The newly-elected leadership is expected to be announced at 2 pm on Sunday, 1 November.

“We are delighted these television stations have agreed to live broadcast the opening and closing ceremonies of our congress. This means the DA’s message of ‘Real Hope. Real Change. Now.’ will reach millions of South Africans directly tomorrow and on Sunday,” said DA CEO Simon Dickinson in a statement issued on Friday.

