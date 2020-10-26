Police Minister Bheki Cele to give update on Senzo Meyiwa case

Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Monday give an update on developments in the six-year-old murder case of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

This week 26 October marks six years since Meyiwa was shot and killed in Vosloorus.

Cele will brief the media on Monday at 1 pm.

Last week Cele would not comment on progress in the case amid reports that a gun linked to his murder had been found.

Meanwhile, musician and producer Chicco Twala has expressed his anger at claims that his son, Longwe, shot and killed Meyiwa.

The allegations were made by Siyabonga Miya during a Newzroom Afrika interview.

Miya also alleged that police were involved in covering up evidence that would implicate Longwe in the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

