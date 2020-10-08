Omotoso’s various applications to court rolled over to Friday

Televangelist Timothy Omotoso’s “various interlocutory applications” at the Port Elizabeth High Court in the Eastern Cape have been rolled over to Friday.

Omotoso commenced his applications at the court on Tuesday, which include a bail application.

The spokesperson for the national prosecuting authority (NPA) Anelisa Ngcakani on Tuesday said Omotoso’s legal team also submitted an application “for the court to conduct an investigation in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, into the reasons for the protracted delays in the case”.

“His legal team also submitted an application requesting the court to dismiss the evidence of the two witnesses who have testified so far, on the basis that some details that they told the court were not included in their statements,” Ngcakani said.

Omotoso’s legal team also wanted the court to call the state prosecutor who withdrew from the case, Advocate Ismat Cerfontein, to take the stand and give reasons for her withdrawal.

“Further, they wanted to cross-examine Warrant Officer Peter Plaatjies because they said during Omotoso’s previous bail application, he had said Omotoso should be refused bail as witnesses were being intimidated,” Ngcakani said, adding that the state had decided to consult with Cerfontein and Plaatjies.

On Thursday, Omotoso’s legal team intended to call a witness, a Hawks investigator. However, it informed the court that the said witness will only be available on Monday.

The defence said it might call another witness on Friday but was still consulting with the witness.

Omotoso is in custody while his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho are out on bail.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

