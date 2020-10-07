Is Mihlali Ndamase dating Edwin Sodi?

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase has had to state for the record that she has never met controversial businessman Edwin Sodi.

A man I’ve never even met bawo. — Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) October 6, 2020

This after a screenshot of an article alleging that she was romantically linked to Sodi was tweeted. Ndamase denied this as well.

Since making headlines last week for his involvement in the controversial multimillion-rand asbestos audit project case, Sodi has been the talk of the town.

Social media users who have done their own research on him, since he was alleged to have been romantically linked to a prominent influencer have since linked him to several other famous South African women.

Very few of these alleged relationships have been confirmed, however.

Sodi trended once again earlier this week after the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), acting on instruction from the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) seized his assets.

The seizure comes after the AFU had obtained a restraint order from the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein to put a freeze on any attempt to rid the assets. The AFU reportedly froze R300 million in assets belonging to the suspects.

A Ferrari, as well as a Bentley Continental convertible worth R3 million each, were taken away on Monday.

In addition, third parties in possession of Sodi’s listed assets – whom in an event were borrowed to them – were required to return the assets according to court documents.

