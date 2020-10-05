R255m scandal: ‘Asbestos roofs pose no danger’ and was a ‘scam’

Had the mass removal of asbestos-cement roofs in several Free State townships gone ahead, the province would have faced a far more serious health crisis, with vast numbers of residents harmed, according to human rights lawyer Richard Spoor. Commenting on the raging R255 million asbestos audit tender scandal he regarded as “a scam by those who wanted people to believe that they cared,” he yesterday maintained there was no conclusive scientific proof pointing to asbestos roofs as a cause of illness. The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail to seven suspects accused of siphoning millions from the failed project....

Facing 60 charges in connection with an asbestos removal tender are Blackhead director Edwin Sodi, provincial housing head Nthimotse Mokhesi, supply chain officer Mahlomola Matlakala, former human settlements director-general Thabani Zulu, ousted Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli; Sello Radebe and Abel Monyeki.

While conceding that “ideally we should not have asbestos roofs”, Spoor, who has for decades worked on asbestos-related cases, said asbestos was “only dangerous if you break or damage it”.

He added: “This whole tender was a scam, making use of asbestos to create alarm and a sense of doing something for the people – as if they were cared for.

“Removing those roofs would have resulted in breakage and damage – far more likely to cause people to become ill. An undamaged asbestos cement roof in a good condition, is completely safe, because it does not decay or rot.

“You don’t touch it, play with it or mess with it. If you are concerned about an asbestos roof, you simply put a sealer on it.”

Spoor, who has scrutinised the asbestos audit tender document, said there was no reference made about the quality and condition of the township roofs.

“All they did was identify houses with asbestos roofs, which means nothing,” said Spoor.

“What they have done in the Free State was use the word ‘asbestos’ to justify this unbelievable waste of taxpayer’s money by making asbestos roofs sound like a health hazard, a problem to be dealt with.”

