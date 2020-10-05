 
 
R255m scandal: ‘Asbestos roofs pose no danger’ and was a ‘scam’

South Africa 1 hour ago

Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor: “This whole tender was a scam, making use of asbestos to create alarm and a sense of doing something for the people – as if they were cared for.”

Brian Sokutu
05 Oct 2020
04:51:41 AM
Director of Blackhead consulting, Edwin Sodi at the State Capture Commision in Braamfontein, 29 September 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Had the mass removal of asbestos-cement roofs in several Free State townships gone ahead, the province would have faced a far more serious health crisis, with vast numbers of residents harmed, according to human rights lawyer Richard Spoor. Commenting on the raging R255 million asbestos audit tender scandal he regarded as “a scam by those who wanted people to believe that they cared,” he yesterday maintained there was no conclusive scientific proof pointing to asbestos roofs as a cause of illness. The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday granted bail to seven suspects accused of siphoning millions from the failed project....

