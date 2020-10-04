Crime 4.10.2020 12:38 pm

More suspects linked to theft of Makgatho Community Property Association millions arrested

Citizen reporter
More suspects linked to theft of Makgatho Community Property Association millions arrested

Image: iStock

The suspects will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate Court on Monday to face theft charges.

A further three suspects aged between 51 and 70 have been arrested over the weekend in relation to R4.8 million theft case where a senior official from Molemole Municipality was arrested on Friday in Polokwane.

According to a statement issued by Limpopo police, the three include a former member of parliament, the former chairperson of Makgatho Community Property Association and a bank employee.

“The 70-year-old former chairperson was arrested at his home in Ga Makgatho village on Friday evening whilst the 51-year-old bank employee handed himself to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team members in Polokwane on Saturday.”

The former MP was arrested on Sunday morning at his home in Kanana village.

“It is alleged that between 2015 and 2018, the suspects allegedly connived and awarded a farming tender to a company linked to the wife of the senior municipal official without following due processes.”

The suspects will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate Court on Monday to face theft charges.

READ NEXT: Limpopo official accused of R4.8m theft from community association

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Watch: Trump says he’s ‘much better’ but ‘not yet out of the woods’

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 34 new deaths confirmed in SA, latest global developments

Government Gauteng health dept head resigns after being placed on precautionary suspension

General Mkhize defends receiving payments from Edwin Sodi for ‘personal benefit’

Politics De Lille hits back at DA amid party’s call for her to be fired over Beitbridge border saga


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition