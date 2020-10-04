More suspects linked to theft of Makgatho Community Property Association millions arrested

A further three suspects aged between 51 and 70 have been arrested over the weekend in relation to R4.8 million theft case where a senior official from Molemole Municipality was arrested on Friday in Polokwane.

According to a statement issued by Limpopo police, the three include a former member of parliament, the former chairperson of Makgatho Community Property Association and a bank employee.

“The 70-year-old former chairperson was arrested at his home in Ga Makgatho village on Friday evening whilst the 51-year-old bank employee handed himself to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team members in Polokwane on Saturday.”

The former MP was arrested on Sunday morning at his home in Kanana village.

“It is alleged that between 2015 and 2018, the suspects allegedly connived and awarded a farming tender to a company linked to the wife of the senior municipal official without following due processes.”

The suspects will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate Court on Monday to face theft charges.

READ NEXT: Limpopo official accused of R4.8m theft from community association

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.