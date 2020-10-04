Former cop convicted of murdering her husband

A former police officer has been convicted of murdering her husband by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Nelspruit.

The 43-year-old former police officer and her 26-year-old co-accused were found to have carried out the crime in 2017.

“This unexplainable incident spiralled from an orchestrated plan which was executed in 2017, at which ex-sergeant Lerato Mokoena, together with Mduduzi Ndlovu, murdered Vusi Dlamini, her husband who was also a sergeant in the police at the time,” said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

On the day of the crime, Mokoena and her husband went for a jog while Ndlovu followed the couple, driving in Mokoena’s vehicle. Ndlovu deliberately ran over Dlamini, killing him instantly, says Hlathi.

“The vehicle was so damaged to a point where it could not move anymore, which forced Ndlovu to abandon it and flee the scene on foot. Mokoena was left stranded at the scene with the lifeless body of her husband,” he said.

Police and paramedics were notified about the incident and Dlamini was certified dead at the scene. Police launched a manhunt for Ndlovu, who later handed himself over.

“It transpired that Mokoena and Ndlovu plotted the murder by making it appear as if it was an accident. Ndlovu finally disclosed to the police and detailed exactly what actually happened on that day. Mokoena was then also arrested and charged for conspiracy to commit murder against her husband. However, she was granted bail and Ndlovu was remanded in custody until the conviction on Thursday,” said Hlathi.

Mokoena’s bail was revoked and she was taken into custody after being found guilty. The accused are expected to be in court again on 14 January for sentencing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.