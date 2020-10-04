Ward councillor to appear in court for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl

A 58-year-old Polokwane ward councillor will appear in Bolobedu magistrate court on Monday 05 September 2020 after he was arrested over the weekend by the police in Mokwakwaila outside Tzaneen for allegedly raping a 14-year-old child.

“The victim was allegedly offered a lift by the suspect on Thursday, 01 October 2020 at about 12:00. The suspect then drove into the bushes next to Rampepe village where he allegedly raped the child.

He thereafter reportedly took her home, gave her money and a cellphone and told her not to tell anyone,” read part of a statement issued by Limpopo police.

According to police, the child started crying when questioned by her mother about the new cellphone before telling her what had happened.

The matter was reported to the police and the Councillor was arrested on Saturday evening.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has strongly condemned this incident and commended the police for acting swiftly in arresting the suspect.

“As the country continues to fight against the scourge of gender-based violence, it is disturbing that even some leaders in society, who are supposed to support the police in this fight, are also arrested for rape,” concluded Ledwaba.

