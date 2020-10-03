Crime 3.10.2020 01:00 pm

Free State pair get 10-year prison sentences for R43m vehicle financing scam

News24 Wire
Free State pair get 10-year prison sentences for R43m vehicle financing scam

Image: iStock

They were found guilty of colluding and submitting several vehicle finance applications with fraudulent documents to Absa bank in Kimberley.

A Free State man and woman have been handed jail time for R3-million worth of fraud, corruption, money laundering, as well as the involvement in criminal gang activities.

On Friday, Elizabeth Christina Knouwds, 40, and Willem Johannes van Tonder, 35, were sentenced to an effective 10 years imprisonment by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. The two accused operated a second-hand vehicle dealership called Lulu’s Auto CC in Jacobsdal between May 2008 and October 2009.

They were found guilty of colluding and submitting several vehicle finance applications with fraudulent documents to Absa bank in Kimberley. They then inflated the value of the vehicles to a total of almost R43 million, said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn.

“After the money was paid out by the bank, they then pocketed the difference from the inflated value,” says Steyn

Knouwds and Van Tonder were found guilty and were each sentenced to 10 years for fraud, four years for money laundering and four years for involvement in criminal gang activities. The sentences have been ordered to run concurrently, meaning an effective 10 years imprisonment for each convict.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 34 new deaths confirmed in SA, latest global developments

Government Gauteng health dept head resigns after being placed on precautionary suspension

General Mkhize defends receiving payments from Edwin Sodi for ‘personal benefit’

Politics De Lille hits back at DA amid party’s call for her to be fired over Beitbridge border saga

General SANDF’s lockdown deployment expires, but soldiers ready for second possible Covid-19 wave


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition