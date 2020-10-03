Government 3.10.2020 11:03 am

Zikalala’s office refutes reports that the premier’s PA was arrested for corruption

Citizen reporter
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency (ANA)

The person arrested was a personal assistant to one of the officials in the finance unit and not an assistant to Zikalala himself. 

The Office of the KwaZulu-Natal Premier has issued a statement strongly denouncing reports that one of the four officials arrested in connection with fraud and corruption was a personal assistant to Sihle Zikalala.

“This is incorrect and journalists are requested to retract the erroneous reporting,” read part of the statement.

The statement further explains that the person arrested was a personal assistant to one of the officials in the finance unit and not an assistant to Zikalala himself.

“We implore the media to double-check their facts instead of being driven by sensational journalism aimed at portraying the Premier in a negative light. The Office of the Premier also wants to place it on record that this is not a new investigation as some media houses have incorrectly suggested but the same investigation being conducted by the Hawks,” added the office of the premier.

Following the arrests of the individuals in question, the Premier is reported to have placed some of these officials on precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the internal disciplinary processes.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho) 

