LIVE: Charl Kinnear laid to rest

The funeral of slain anti-gang unit commander Charl Kinnear is currently underway in Cape Town.

Kinnear was gunned down just over two weeks ago outside his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.

The 52-year-old is known to have worked on a number of high-profile investigations during the span of his career.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to attend the funeral and deliver the keynote address.

Former professional rugby player Zane Killian has been charged with Kinnear’s murder.

Killian appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town in Septemeber.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 5 October.

