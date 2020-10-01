Malema takes a dig at ‘imaginary billionaire president’, as ANC pays salaries late, again

The payment of salaries for ANC staff members has been delayed again, according to a letter with the governing party’s letterhead and signed by the party’s general manager Febe Potgieter.

According to the letter shared on social media, salaries for September will be paid late, on 9 October 2020.

“We urgently request staff to make the necessary arrangements with their banks, and we most sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the letter reads.

EFF leader Julius Malema took a dig at the party’s president in a tweet of the letter.

Malema tweeted: “Imaginary billionaire president, sies”, tagging the party and state president Cyril Ramaphosa on the social media platform.

This is not the first time that the governing party has struggled with paying salaries on time, which is supposed to be on the 25th of the month.

In June, salaries for staffers were delayed, with the communicated date of payment at the time being 6 July.

At the time of publication on Thursday, the party had not issued a statement on the late payment of September salaries.

Potgieter referred The Citizen to party spokesperson Pule Mabe when called to confirm the authenticity of the letter.

Mabe initially requested to be called after 20 minutes as he said he was on another call, however, 20 minutes later his cellphone went unanswered.

The EFF has condemned the ANC for its “consistent abuse and exploitation” of workers, saying the delay in paying salaries “constitutes unpaid labour” as staffers will continue working.

“As the EFF, we are duty bound to call out the exploitation of workers, even if it is within the confines of other political parties.

“These employees are bound by contract, have dependents and bills to service.

“The actions of the ANC place the dignity and financial integrity of its employees at risk,” a statement by the EFF reads.

The EFF said the delayed payment of staff salaries was “nothing less than” the “infringement on the financial security of employees”.

The red berets further said “the precarious position” ANC staffers are put in by a governing party “that is failing to manage its financial affairs is shameful” and that this should be an indication to the country that the ANC “cannot possibly lead the economic development of the state”.

The EFF encouraged ANC staffers to approach their labour desk “to seek recourse”.

“The EFF will defend these employees without fail from the exploitation they are faced with in a ruling party that simply cannot sustain itself or those in its employ.”

Meanwhile, the commission of inquiry into state capture heard this week that businessman Edwin Sodi had made payments to several ANC officials and ministers, including Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa.

Sodi told the commission that at the time he made payments to Kodwa he was not a minister but worked for the governing party.

The commission heard that one of the amounts Sodi paid to Kodwa was R174,000 and that the payments the businessman made to the now deputy minister were made “to him in his personal capacity” and as a “friend” after Kodwa requested assistance on several occasions.

Sodi told the commission that in some instances Kodwa would ask for assistance citing the delayed payment of salaries “from Luthuli House”.

Updated to include details from the EFF’s statement.

