 Mamabolo intervenes to bring stability amongst associations operating at Bosman taxi rank

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has instructed three minibus taxi associations operating at the Bosman station taxi rank to abide by the law and stop the intimidation which has resulted in some operators being barred from the rank.

In a statement, Mamabolo’s department said tensions have been simmering between Pretoria Mabopane Pietersburg Taxi Association (PMTA), the Pretoria Long Distance Taxi Association,(PLDTA) and the Great North Taxi Association (GRENTA), all of whom operate on the route from the capital city to Polokwane. This has prompted the MEC to bring all organisations into negotiations.

Mamabolo’s intervention is part of an effort to avoid the tension at the Bosman rank exploding into violence, his department said.

“I have met the associations and made it very clear that violence has no place in the taxi industry. As the provincial government we will spare no effort in ensuring that violence becomes a thing of the past in Gauteng,” said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo instructed the associations to implement the findings of a 2009 arbitration process which instructed all parties to “operate the Bosman to and from Polokwane route on an equal basis”.

This is while the office of the Gauteng Transport Registrar consults with the associations to find a workable solution, Mamabolo’s department said.

“I have asked GRENTA, PLDTA and PMPTA to allow the department three months to re-evaluate the matter and come with a new proposal that will resolve their issues once and for all,” Mamabolo said.

The North Gauteng High Court recently ratified an agreement between Gauteng’s major taxi structures, the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) and the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO-Gauteng), giving the MEC powers to dissolve taxi associations involved in acts of violence.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

