Fired former nuke boss runs for office again

It has been reliably learned Phumzile Tshelane, the fired former chief executive (CEO) of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa (Necsa) has reapplied for the position as CEO of the embattled state-owned enterprise.

Multiple sources, since confirmed by Necsa chair David Nicholls, indicate the interview process for selection of a new CEO from a list of nine candidates, includes the fired former Necsa CEO, and that it starts today.

Other names apparently include Ayanda Myoli, the current acting CEO of Necsa; Ivan Radebe, managing director of Pelchem and Ketlaphela Pharmaceuticals (both subsidiaries of Necsa); Thabo Tselane, chief technical officer of Necsa; and Loyiso Tyabashe, a senior manager of nuclear new-build at Eskom.

However, the Necsa chair insists there can be no “shortlist” until after the interviews.

“As I understand the Act on Necsa, the final approval or selection is by the minister, on the recommendation of the board,” said Nicholls.

Nicholls previously acknowledged the board had considered offering its former CEO a substantial sum in settlement of all issues and litigation after his dismissal by the former Necsa board, following a disciplinary hearing chaired by Advocate Nazeer Cassim.

It is understood the board’s offer was rejected by Tshelane at the time.

There were then proposals for Tshelane to be reappointed as a consultant to Necsa, which the board authorised its chair to present to Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe for approval.

At the time, it was suggested this may be some kind of settlement in disguise, and possibly also a way back in for Tshelane as CEO.

However, Nicholls confirmed yesterday Necsa has since settled the issue of the claim Tshelane had in relation to the prior termination of his employment as CEO, but has denied suggestions mentioning a monetary settlement of R4 million to R6 million.

“I will not comment on the [settlement] amount, except to say it was nowhere near R6 million,” said Nicholls.

Asked whether it may be considered irregular or contrary to good corporate governance for Tshelane to reapply for the position of CEO after receiving a monetary settlement following his earlier dismissal after a disciplinary hearing, or whether the settlement precluded his return to Necsa as CEO again, Nicholls would not comment.

However, the Necsa chair did add in terms resolving the matter of Tshelane’s dismissal, it was seen as necessary to resolve this dispute before the process of appointing a new group CEO could be started.

Necsa is a state-owned enterprise undertaking research and development and commercial activities in the field of nuclear energy and radiation sciences, and the production of medical nuclear radio-isotopes and as-sociated services.

Necsa is also responsible for processing source material, including uranium enrichment, and co-operating with other institutions, locally and abroad, on nuclear and related matters.

