New Dagga Bill 'a very narrow piece of legislation'

South Africa

The tabling of the Bill comes two years after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s watershed Constitutional Court judgment on the legalisation of cannabis.

Brian Sokutu
07 Sep 2020
04:55:24 AM
New Dagga Bill ‘a very narrow piece of legislation’

Ennerdale police destroyed a dagga plant during their patrol in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, 13 April 2020, during national lockdown. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

In what they have described as “a backward piece of legislation,” a cannabis activist and two legal experts have slammed as “narrow” the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill recently tabled in parliament, without input from key stakeholders. The tabling of the Bill comes two years after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s watershed Constitutional Court judgment on the legalisation of cannabis. Discarded in the new Bill is the potential for South Africa to tap into the cannabis industry by generating tax revenue, creating jobs and the possible manufacturing of products and textiles for commercial use. The Bill states that prescribed quantities...

