Load shedding moves to level 1 on Sunday

Stage 1 load shedding will continue until 10pm.  

Loadshedding has been moved down from stage 2 on Sunday to stage 1.

The announcement was made by Eskom who also stated that “A further update will be provided later today.”

This comes after the power utility announced that it would implement Stage 2 load shedding throughout the weekend.

Stage 1 load shedding will continue until 10pm on Sunday evening.

