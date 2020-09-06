Load shedding moves to level 1 on Sunday

Loadshedding has been moved down from stage 2 on Sunday to stage 1.

The announcement was made by Eskom who also stated that “A further update will be provided later today.”

#Loadshedding Stage 2 will change down to Stage 1 from 12:00 to 22:00 today. A further update will be provided later today. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 6, 2020

This comes after the power utility announced that it would implement Stage 2 load shedding throughout the weekend.

Stage 1 load shedding will continue until 10pm on Sunday evening.

