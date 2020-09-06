Man arrested after Western Cape woman found murdered, with rope around neck

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found in Hawston in the Western Cape.

The woman was found on Friday, with a rope around her neck, said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

“A murder case has been opened for investigation after the body of a 31-year-old woman was found in Cambridge Road,” Rwexana said on Sunday.

“Police attended to the crime scene at the address and upon their arrival they found the victim with a rope around her neck.”

The circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation, Rwexana said.

However, a man was arrested and was expected to appear in court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.