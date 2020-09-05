Crime 5.9.2020 01:03 pm

Mpumalanga cops hunt for injured suspect after botched cash-in-transit heist

News24 Wire
Mpumalanga cops hunt for injured suspect after botched cash-in-transit heist

Police car with focus on siren lights. Image: iStock

The incident took place on Friday on the R38 between Barberton and Badplaas. No money was taken after the group’s attempts were foiled by the security guards.

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a group who allegedly shot and killed a cash-in-transit security guard.

The incident took place on Friday on the R38 between Barberton and Badplaas. No money was taken.

“The group’s attempts were foiled by the security guards. Unfortunately, one of the guards died after sustaining gunshot wounds,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Lucy Dineo Sekgotodi said.

One of the attackers was reportedly also injured during the attempted robbery. During their escape, they allegedly hijacked a vehicle in the area to transport their injured accomplice. The vehicle was abandoned in Barberton.

“A call is being made to hospitals, clinics, doctors and the community to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects,” Sekgotodi said.

Anyone with information was urged to call Captain Nkambule on 082 303 9872, Captain Jacobs on 071 481 3245 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Athletics I’m lucky to be alive – Bester

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Masina clarifies ‘media lies’, EFF threatens action against Clicks and load shedding

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA records biggest drop in cases

Load Shedding Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding throughout the weekend

Environment Capsized ship that killed 6,000 cows renews calls to halt live animal exports 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition