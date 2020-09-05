Mpumalanga cops hunt for injured suspect after botched cash-in-transit heist

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a group who allegedly shot and killed a cash-in-transit security guard.

The incident took place on Friday on the R38 between Barberton and Badplaas. No money was taken.

“The group’s attempts were foiled by the security guards. Unfortunately, one of the guards died after sustaining gunshot wounds,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Lucy Dineo Sekgotodi said.

One of the attackers was reportedly also injured during the attempted robbery. During their escape, they allegedly hijacked a vehicle in the area to transport their injured accomplice. The vehicle was abandoned in Barberton.

“A call is being made to hospitals, clinics, doctors and the community to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects,” Sekgotodi said.

Anyone with information was urged to call Captain Nkambule on 082 303 9872, Captain Jacobs on 071 481 3245 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

