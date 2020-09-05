WATCH: EFF supporters argue with mourners at Nathaniel Julies’ funeral

Society 5.9.2020 11:32 am

Nathaniel Julies funeral at Mount Carmel church in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg, 5 September 2020, before its final resting place at Klipspruit West Cemetery | Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Community members called the EFF supporters to order and accused them of disrespecting the funeral by trying to shift the focus onto the party. 

Mourners at Nathaniel Julies’ funeral witnessed a brief moment of chaos when an argument broke out between Eldorado Park community members and EFF supporters who attended the funeral.

The slain Eldorado Park teen who died last week, allegedly at the hands of police officers, was laid to rest early on Saturday morning.

Residents in the area woke up to scenes of his coffin being carried down the street into his family home where the funeral service took place.

Due to the Covid-19 funeral protocols, residents in the area gathered along the street, some distance away from the home in order to pay their last respects without flouting Covid-19 protocols.

Body viewing at Nathaniel Julies’ home in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg, 5 September 2020 | Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The service was followed by a guard of honour which saw his coffin moved to a church near his home.

Thereafter, Nathaniel was transported to his final resting place at Klipspruit West Cemetery.

Nathaniel Julies funeral at Mount Carmel church in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg, 5 September 2020, before its final resting place at Klipspruit West Cemetery | Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The death of the sixteen-year-old, who had down syndrome, sparked outrage in both Eldorado Park and around the nation, renewing calls for tougher action against police brutality.

Three suspects have been arrested for the murder thus far.

