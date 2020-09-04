Maps Maponyane due in court

South Africa’s it-boy Masego ‘Maps’ Maponyane is due in court after he got arrested in Mpumalanga earlier this week.

According to a report by Daily Sun, the media personality and model was arrested on the N4 toll road outside Alkmaar by Mpumalanga Traffic Officials for driving at 178km/h in a 120 zone.

He was charged with reckless and negligent driving and later let out on bail.

Maponyane will have to answer to these charges in the Mbombela Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

View this post on Instagram ????is???? A post shared by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane) on Jul 31, 2020 at 6:03am PDT

The Citizen reached out to Maps’ representation for comment and have not yet received a response. We will update the article to reflect any response from his team as soon as we have it.

Meanwhile, it is business as usual for the star on social media who has continued to post about his campaign work and the goings-on of his day.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.