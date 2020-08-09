Jacob Zuma ‘unconditionally’ withdraws and apologizes for Hanekom tweet

Former President Jacob Zuma has withdrawn the tweet in which he accused Derek Hanekom of being a “known enemy agent” and apologized for it.

This after on Friday, the Constitutional Court dismissed Zuma’s appeal against a KwaZulu-Natal High Court ruling in September last year which ordered him to delete the tweet and apologise on his account within 24 hours.

Zuma tweeted on Sunday that Hanekom had approached the courts to compel him to state the following as he, Hanekom, had written.

“On 25 July 2019, I published a tweet which alleges that Derek Hanekom is a known enemy agent. I unconditionally withdraw and apologise for making it as it is false.”

In a statement, the former president said he hopes that is in accordance with Hanekom’s wishes and the court order.

This apology comes after Hanekom’s lawyers said the former president Zuma was in contempt of court for not apologising for and removing the tweet.

Zuma’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza hit back and said the former president has never disregarded a court order and would comply.

