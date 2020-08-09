South Africa 9.8.2020 04:09 pm

Jacob Zuma ‘unconditionally’ withdraws and apologizes for Hanekom tweet

Makhosandile Zulu
Jacob Zuma ‘unconditionally’ withdraws and apologizes for Hanekom tweet

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, 23 June 2020. Former President Zuma stands accused of taking kickbacks before he became president from a 51 billion rand (3.4 billion US dollar) purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment manufactured by five European firms, including French defence company Thales. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The former president says he hopes that is in accordance with Hanekom’s wishes and the court order.

Former President Jacob Zuma has withdrawn the tweet in which he accused Derek Hanekom of being a “known enemy agent” and apologized for it.

This after on Friday, the Constitutional Court dismissed Zuma’s appeal against a KwaZulu-Natal High Court ruling in September last year which ordered him to delete the tweet and apologise on his account within 24 hours.

Zuma tweeted on Sunday that Hanekom had approached the courts to compel him to state the following as he, Hanekom, had written.

“On 25 July 2019, I published a tweet which alleges that Derek Hanekom is a known enemy agent. I unconditionally withdraw and apologise for making it as it is false.”

In a statement, the former president said he hopes that is in accordance with Hanekom’s wishes and the court order.

This apology comes after Hanekom’s lawyers said the former president Zuma was in contempt of court for not apologising for and removing the tweet.

Zuma’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza hit back and said the former president has never disregarded a court order and would comply.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hanekom tweet: ‘Zuma has never disregarded a court order’ – lawyers battle over missed deadline 9.8.2020
‘Before 5pm’ – Hanekom’s lawyers issue Zuma with new deadline pending further legal action 9.8.2020
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Zuma’s court application dismissed and rare creature found in Plettenberg Bay 7.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


today in print

Read Today's edition