‘Axe Letsie and Maneli, keep Makhubo’ says GP PIC

The African National Congress’s (ANC) Provincial Integrity Committee (PIC) has cleared Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo of all wrongdoing following an investigation into the allegations of impropriety and conflict of interest levelled against him in recent years.

This according to Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, who was speaking at a briefing on the committee’s findings on Sunday at Ruth First House in Johannesburg.

Khawe further added that the PIC report also recommended that Communication Portfolio Committee Chairperson and former West District Municipality mayor Boyce Maneli must step down and resign from parliament.

This after Maneli’s district reportedly made R77million worth of deposits to the defunct VBS Mutual Bank prior to its collapse.

Merafong Mayor Maphefo Mogale-Letsie was asked to step down as mayor after her municipality reportedly also made R50 million in deposits to the bank.

“The PIC recommended that they should be held accountable for failure to take actions against officials,” explained Khawe.

READ NEXT: Why Makhubo, Letsie and Maneli were dragged before the ANC’s Integrity Committee

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.