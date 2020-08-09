LIVE: Ramaphosa leads national Women’s Day 2020 virtual celebration

As has been the case over the last few months, President Cyril Ramaphosa will once again host a virtual address, this time to deliver his keynote speech to commemorate South Africa’s National Women’s Day.

“Given the national lockdown restrictions on public gatherings, this year’s national day will be televised and celebrated virtually with President Ramaphosa delivering his keynote address remotely,” said government in a statement.

This year, Women’s Month will be celebrated under the theme: “Generation Equality: Realising women’s rights for an equal future”.

According to the government news agency, this year Women’s Month objectives are to advance efforts to end gender discrimination and advance the rights of women and girls in the political, economic, social and cultural spheres of life, and mobilise women and strengthen organised formations towards the development of sustainable Action Coalitions.

The Month also aims to advance efforts to develop national consensus around a programme of gender policy priorities and programming to advance the gender agenda in the period 2020-2025, and towards the achievement of gender equality in South Africa by 2030.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

