Power outage saves Northern Cape post office from robbers, manhunt for robbers under way

Northern Cape police have launched a manhunt for six suspects after an attempted business robbery in Kuruman was foiled by a power outage.

The six suspects forced a security officer at a post office to open its doors shortly after midnight on Friday morning, police said on Saturday.

Once inside, they tried to use a grinder to open the safe, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said. But a circuit breaker tripped, bringing an end to their attempts to open the safe.

They allegedly robbed the security guard of his cellphone before they fled.

Anyone who has further information can contact their nearest police station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the My SAPS app.

“[Any] information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” said Ramatseba.

