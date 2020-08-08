South Africa 8.8.2020 06:15 pm

De Lille cleared, 14 officials implicated in R1m/km Beitbridge fence corruption

News24Wire
Patricia de Lille. Picture: Moneyweb

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille says the overall project cost should have amounted to R26.1 million but was overpriced by R14.3 million.

According to Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille, an investigation into the controversial Beitbridge border fence project has cleared her name.

It has, however, uncovered several alleged procedural irregularities, De Lille revealed on Saturday.

She said as a result of the irregular application of the emergency procurement process, there was a projected spend of R40.4 million – which amounted to more than R1 million per kilometre of fence.

The overall project cost should have amounted to R26.1 million, and was therefore overpriced by R14.3 million.

The investigation also revealed several aspects of the design specification, as well as poor construction practices, had compromised the effectiveness of the fence as a deterrent for crossing the South African border with Zimbabwe.

The report has recommended disciplinary charges against 14 senior officials in the department. It also recommends that the company involved be blacklisted.

De Lille said it also recommended the matter should be brought before the Special Tribunal, which is investigating Covid-19-related projects.

