Three jailed for life for failed Limpopo cash-in-transit heist and shootout that left 2 dead

Three men convicted of charges stemming from a cash-in-transit robbery have been sentenced to two life terms behind bars.

The sentences were imposed in the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo on Thursday.

They were arrested in connection with the foiled cash-in-transit heist in Mokopane on 1 April 2017. Two assailants were killed in a shootout with the police, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Positioned strategically

On the day of the heist, Provincial Tracking Task Team officers, led by Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane and assisted by Crime Intelligence operatives, received information that five people intended to rob a G4S security truck after it collected money from businesses in the Mokopane CBD.

The officers positioned themselves strategically. The assailants, travelling in a Ford Ranger Wildtrek, sped off when they realised they were being followed.

“The members gave chase and cornered them between Nelson Mandela and De Klerk Streets. A shootout ensued between the robbers and the police, leading to two of the robbers being killed,” said Mojapelo.

Three men, Daniel Boitumelo Aphane (34), Sehlabe Louis Nthuthwana (41) and Charles Mogale (51), were immediately arrested.

Police recovered an R5 rifle and two pistols. Mojapelo said the Ford Ranger was found on the outskirts of Polokwane in January 2017.

The three men were convicted of two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and reckless and negligent driving.

