Cops arrested after allegedly stealing confiscated drugs

In addition, about R1 million in cash was allegedly seized from an officer’s house.

Twelve police officers have been arrested for allegedly stealing drugs at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The officers, aged 30 to 51, were arrested on Friday after the culmination of a three-year investigation into allegations of corruption and related offences at the airport.

Those arrested include two warrant officers, six sergeants and four constables, according to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

“The suspects are reported to have involved themselves in the stealing of drugs at OR Tambo International Airport during the confiscation from identified drug mules. So far, a total of 20 corruption case dockets have been registered to address the said criminal activities,” said Mogale.

Mogale said more arrests would be made.

Those who have been arrested are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Regional Court on Tuesday.

A further 11 Tshwane Metro Police officers, aged 32 to 49, were arrested in an early morning raid on Friday by the same Hawks team.

In an investigation, which began in November 2018, it is alleged that the officials “demanded and received gratifications from motorists”, Mogale said.

“Such actions have created lawlessness [on] our roads, thus leading to road rage at times and serious accidents on our national roads.

The traffic officers are to appear in the Pretoria, Temba and Hammanskraal Magistrates’ Courts.

