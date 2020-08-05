Kings living in the lap of taxpayer funded luxury

PREMIUM!
Kings living in the lap of taxpayer funded luxurySouth Africa 1 hour ago
According to a Government Gazette published in April, kings and queens earn R1 239 918 per annum, a senior traditional leader or chief earns R270 942 and headman/headwoman earns R116 418 per annum.
