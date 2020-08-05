 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Kings living in the lap of taxpayer funded luxury

South Africa 1 hour ago

According to a Government Gazette published in April, kings and queens earn R1 239 918 per annum, a senior traditional leader or chief earns R270 942 and headman/headwoman earns R116 418 per annum.

05 Aug 2020
06:17:32 AM
PREMIUM!
Kings living in the lap of taxpayer funded luxury

File image for illustration purposes only. President Cyril Ramaphosa at the opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders. Picture: Twitter (@PresidencyZA)

The institution of traditional leadership, which the taxpayer continues to fund, has long lost respect and relevance, with experts blaming this sorry state of affairs on their access to state salaries, perks, influence and power. The Gauteng department of health’s multimillion-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal in which presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband, Thandisizwe Diko, through his Royal Bhaca Projects, brought this African leadership institution into sharp focus. According to a Government Gazette published in April, kings and queens earn R1 239 918 per annum, a senior traditional leader or chief earns R270 942 and headman/headwoman earns R116...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
PromiseofMaster has his quirks but has loads of talent 6.11.2019
eSwatini king Mswati III blesses his many wives with Rolls-Royces 30.10.2019
Thailand crowns new king 4.5.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Beirut explosions: ‘It was like an atomic bomb’ (videos)

Science ‘Like an animal’: NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

Eish! US jails man who bought Lamborghini with government loan

Courts Fita gets closer to possibly unlocking cigarette ban

Business News SAB pulls the plug on its R2.5bn investment due to alcohol ban


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.