Crime 31.7.2020 12:31 pm

New firearm amnesty period kicks off in August

Kaunda Selisho
New firearm amnesty period kicks off in August

Image: iStock

Parliament has approved a new amnesty period which is scheduled to commence on 1 August 2020.

Parliament has approved a new firearm amnesty period which is scheduled to commence on 1 August 2020.

This was confirmed by Police Minister General Bheki Cele at the release of the annual crime statistics 2019/2020 on Friday.

“The proliferation of illegal firearms remains a major contributor to crime levels in the country. The 2019 Firearms amnesty commenced on 1 December 2019 and was meant to run until the end of May 2020.”

Cele explained that the Covid-19 outbreak severely affected the previous amnesty period and disturbed the South African Police Service’s ability to fully and effectively reduce the amount of illegally possessed firearms in circulation.

“In the previous amnesty period, 44 033 firearms and 246 060 rounds of ammunition were surrendered. Over 19 thousand new applications of expired licenses were received.”

This is contrary to firearms amnesty figures in April which saw their largest fall since the start of the pardon period in December last year, due to the national lockdown.

Statistics show that, during April, only 385 firearms were handed over to police, while in March, 5,154 were surrendered.

Speaking during a virtual meeting of parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police in June, Cele announced that his department was seeking government’s support for another amnesty period between 1 August and January 2021.

READ NEXT: Three arrested while transporting illegal guns from KZN to Gauteng

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Durban man wanted after police discover ammunition, rifle and fake passports 9.1.2020
Sevens suspects arrested for illegal firearms, ammo, drugs in Cape Town 19.7.2019
Police in Cape Town’s Blue Downs area seize nine illegal firearms 9.6.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Vehicle finance or cash? Choose wisely

Crime Northern Cape farm murders: ‘Boys, well done’ say relatives to police

Business Virus wreaks economic havoc as global cases top 17 million

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 315 deaths as SA approaches 500,000 case mark

Politics Mashaba might be surprised with the outcome of his new party – analyst


today in print

Read Today's edition