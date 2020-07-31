LIVE: Bheki Cele briefs the nation on the latest annual crime stats

Police Minister General Bheki Cele, will on Friday, release the annual crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred between 1 April 2019 and March 2020.

This following last year’s briefing on stats that President Cyril Ramaphosa labelled “quite bad” while MPs called the situation “unacceptable” after SA recorded its highest murder rate in 10 years.

Cele’s most recent media briefing in May focused solely on lockdown crime stats, with a view on gender-based violence (GBV) after it was incorrectly reported that cases of gender-based violence rose by 500% during the lockdown.

“Coming to GBV, I have noted recent media reports claiming that gender-based violence is on the increase. During the week one report even claimed that GBV cases had gone up by 500%.

“While not undermining the gravity of the scourge of GBV in the country, it is important to clarify that this increase is actually in relation to the number of distressed calls made to the GBV Command Centre, and not necessarily reported cases,” said Cele.

This Friday, Cele will be joined by Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale, MEC’s from all provinces, the South African Police Service National Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole, senior management of the SAPS as well as heads of entities.

