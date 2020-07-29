Watch live: Funeral of the late Rivonia Trialist Andrew Mlangeni (1925-2020)

The special official funeral of struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni takes place on Wednesday morning.

Mlangeni died at the age of 95 last week after he was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, following an abdominal complaint.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral category 1 for Mlangeni which means that the national flag will fly at half-mast until Mlangeni is buried today.

The funeral service will be held at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus from 9am. It will be followed by a burial at Roodeport Cemetery. The full programme follows below the live feed.

Special Official Funeral Service at Imbizo Hall, UJ, Soweto Campus

Programme Director: Minister Thoko Didiza

09:00 National Anthem

09:05 Opening Prayer

09:10 Welcoming remarks on behalf of the Premier of Gauteng:

MEC Panyaza Lesufi

09:20 Reading of obituary: Mr Tshepo Lebepe

09:25 Musical tribute

09:30 Tribute by a family friend: Mr Malose Kekana

09:35 Tribute on behalf of the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation:

Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize

09:40 Tribute by veteran and family friend:

Former President Thabo Mbeki

09:45 Tribute by Ledwaba Family representative: Mr Lucas Ledwaba

09:50 Tribute by Mlangeni Family representative:

Ms Matefu Mlangeni

09:55 Musical item

10:00 Tribute by the Grandchildren: Memory and Mpumi Mlangeni

10:10 Tribute by the Children: Ms Sylvia and Mr Sello Mlangeni

10:20 Musical item

10:25 Eulogy by His Excellency President of the Republic of

South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa

10:45 Sermon: Chaplain-General Monwabisi Jamangile

10:55 SANDF Ceremonial

11:00 Cortège departs for Roodepoort Cemetery

At the cemetery

11:30 Family and President Ramaphosa seated

11:45 Removal of the National Flag from the coffin by the SANDF and

handing over to the family

Last Post and Reveille sounded

SANDF bearers and Ceremonial Guard of Honour withdraw

According to South African History Online, on his return in 1963, Mlangeni was arrested after state witnesses told the court that he was one of the people responsible for recruiting and training an armed force.

He was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on Robben Island along with former president Nelson Mandela, Denis Goldberg, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada and several other struggle icons.

After his release from prison, Mlangeni served as a member of parliament for the ANC from 1994 to 1999. He served in the National Assembly from 2009 until 2014, when he retired.

Mlangeni was awarded Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe – the highest honour by the ANC for those who made an outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle – in 1992 and he received the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service, Class 1: Gold from Mandela in 1999.

