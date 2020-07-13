Take Isis threats seriously, warns expert

Amid reports of the jihadist group Isis warning South Africa against intervention in quelling attacks in neighbouring Mozambique’s northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, a counter-terrorism expert yesterday said while SA should take the threats seriously, a Mozambican response would require an all-inclusive regional approach. Jasmine Opperman, an analyst at the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project, was responding to media reports, quoting from the Isis newsletter Al-Naba, in which the organisation threatened about “opening the fighting front within South African borders” should SA get involved. Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah, an organisation linked to Isis, has been linked to a violent...

Jasmine Opperman, an analyst at the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project, was responding to media reports, quoting from the Isis newsletter Al-Naba, in which the organisation threatened about “opening the fighting front within South African borders” should SA get involved.

Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah, an organisation linked to Isis, has been linked to a violent insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. Commenting on the prospect of the Mozambique-based conflict spilling into South Africa, Opperman said: “While we should take these seriously, we must not to go into panic mode due to these reports.

“The problem we are sitting with is that we cannot deny the existence of the Islamic State in Mozambique, but we are not facing a war from Isis as some claim.

“The challenge we have in South Africa is to identify areas where Isis inspire, propagate and seek recruitment.

“Another problem we have is Mozambique’s proximity to us, which is much closer – something different to Sierra Leone, Iraq or Europe, which are quite far.

“If the Islamic State continues its media jihad in Mozambique, can an individual here be inspired by that on SA home soil?

“The way they justify their extremist narrative is of concern if it appeals to local individuals. That is a risk much closer to home.”

Opperman cautioned against the deployment of South African forces to fight Isis in Mozambique.

“We will have to be part of a regional or international campaign, because we simply do not have the financial means,” she said.

Darren Olivier of the African Defence Review said: “The Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jammah remains a very regional insurgency and has not displayed any ability to carry out meaningful strikes far from its preferred operating zone.”

