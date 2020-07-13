 
 
Take Isis threats seriously, warns expert

South Africa 1 hour ago

‘The challenge we have in South Africa is to identify areas where Isis inspire, propagate and seek recruitment.’

Brian Sokutu
13 Jul 2020
05:07:11 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 13, 2018 A Mozambican Army soldier brings down a structure torched by attackers to be rebuilt as shelter for people fleeing the recent attacks, in Naunde, northern Mozambique. Picture: Joaquim Nhamirre / AFP

Amid reports of the jihadist group Isis warning South Africa against intervention in quelling attacks in neighbouring Mozambique’s northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, a counter-terrorism expert yesterday said while SA should take the threats seriously, a Mozambican response would require an all-inclusive regional approach. Jasmine Opperman, an analyst at the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project, was responding to media reports, quoting from the Isis newsletter Al-Naba, in which the organisation threatened about “opening the fighting front within South African borders” should SA get involved. Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah, an organisation linked to Isis, has been linked to a violent...

