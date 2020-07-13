Take Isis threats seriously, warns expert

Take Isis threats seriously, warns expertSouth Africa 1 hour ago
‘The challenge we have in South Africa is to identify areas where Isis inspire, propagate and seek recruitment.’
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Breaking News Struggle stalwart Tom Manthata succumbs to Covid-19
Motoring News AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence
Crime Zuma seemed unhappy with Gupta investigation, former DG tells Zondo commission
Motoring News How fast? Faulty speed camera clocks Ford Focus at 703 km/h
Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA