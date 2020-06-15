 
 
Trucks break drought in Sekhukhune district

South Africa

The residents have been fetching water from rivers and fountains for more than nine years, after the district’s only source of water ran dry.

Alex Matlala
15 Jun 2020
07:00:10 AM
Trucks break drought in Sekhukhune district

Water ditch. Photo is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: Facebook

Residents in the Elias Motsoaledi municipality in Groblersdal now have clean water after five trucks were received from Lepelle Northern Water. The residents have been fetching water from rivers and fountains for more than nine years, after the district’s only source of water ran dry. Communities in Dennilton, the Philadelphia hospital and agricultural schemes around Moutse, competed for dirty water with wild animals in rivers and wells. Some communities had to boil their water before use because it contained algae and bilharzia. In many cases, the national department of water and sanitation and the Sekhukhune district municipality only managed to...

