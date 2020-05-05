Unpaid grant recipients should expect their funds by Wednesday – Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has apologised for the technical glitches on their social beneficiaries affecting over 450,000 old age grant recipients on 4 May.

One of the glitches meant that some beneficiaries were paid double, well others were left with nothing.

Sassa said in a statement that their technicians have been working tirelessly overnight to resolve the issue.

“As a short-term measure, the South African Post Office will be doing manual payments to decrease the impact of the problem in affected areas,” the statement read.

EWN reports that beneficiaries who withdrew their double payment will not be paid in June.

Old person grants and disability grants are expected to be paid by late afternoon on 5 May and other types of grants from 6 May.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.