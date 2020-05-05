South Africa 5.5.2020 10:34 am

Unpaid grant recipients should expect their funds by Wednesday – Sassa

Citizen Reporter
Sassa beneficiaries queue outside a paypoint at Alexandra Plaza in Johannesburg, 30 March 2020, for their grants. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has apologised for the technical glitches on their social beneficiaries affecting over 450,000 old age grant recipients on 4 May.

One of the glitches meant that some beneficiaries were paid double, well others were left with nothing.

Sassa said in a statement that their technicians have been working tirelessly overnight to resolve the issue.

“As a short-term measure, the South African Post Office will be doing manual payments to decrease the impact of the problem in affected areas,” the statement read.

EWN reports that beneficiaries who withdrew their double payment will not be paid in June.

Old person grants and disability grants are expected to be paid by late afternoon on 5 May and other types of grants from 6 May.

Local News WATCH: 2.4m black mamba found in truck engine

Society ‘Staying here is hard, maybe it’s better to go home,’ says a migrant in SA

Parliament Auditor-general to investigate Beitbridge fence – De Lille

Infection Updates Overall Covid-19 tally moves to 7,220 cases, 2,746 recoveries

Government Food parcel permits doom thousands to hunger


