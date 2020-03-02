 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 2.3.2020 07:00 pm

South African trade with China – a (slight) silver lining

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
PREMIUM!
South African trade with China – a (slight) silver lining

This photo taken on February 28, 2020 shows workers producing face masks at a factory in Handan in China's northern Hebei province. The number of deaths globally in the new coronavirus outbreak passed 3,000 on March 2, as China reported more 42 deaths. - China OUT / AFP / STR

The latest SA/China trade statistics show a marked decline in imports, while our exporters have reason to smile due to a slight uptick in exports. But the bigger test for the economy is yet to come.

The latest trade statistics for China and South Africa may be the first signs of the coronavirus hitting our economy, but experts say the bigger test is yet to come over the next few months. According to the latest data from the South African Revenue Service, South Africa imported fewer Chinese goods in January this year than it did in January 2019, with a difference of around R3 billion. Imports from China to South Africa went from R23,5 billion for the month of January 2019, to R20,5 billion for January 2020. Exports, however, increased to R11,8 billion for the month...
Related Stories
32 tests for coronavirus in Western Cape all negative 2.3.2020
Ministry denies it blocked DA from Covid-19 oversight visit 2.3.2020
Global virus death toll tops 3,000 as EU raises alert 2.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Flying the gay flag may be a flutter too far for Cyril in Africa

Special Feature Who watches Big Brother? Joburg’s private surveillance cameras come under fire

Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies

features How art helped construct Afrikaner nationalism in apartheid SA

Protests Malema thanks Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘respecting us, we came in the rain’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.