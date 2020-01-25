Crime 25.1.2020 09:02 pm

R5m in counterfeit goods seized in Durban Central

News24 Wire
R5m in counterfeit goods seized in Durban Central

Law enforcement officers raid for counterfeit goods in Johannesburg, 7 August 2019, and uncovered an arms cache that included AK47 and other assault rifles. Police Minister Bheki Cele, inspected the areas where police were raiding. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

These resulted in the confiscation of clothing.

KwaZulu-Natal police have seized R5m worth of counterfeit goods, during an operation in the Durban Central area on Friday.

“The operation was preceded by months of intensive intelligence gathering as well as meticulous investigations by detectives. After sufficient intelligence had been gathered a search and seizure warrant was applied for,” explained provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

The joint operation saw representatives from the Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigations, Provincial Crime Intelligence, Provincial Commercial Crime Unit, Durban Central Detectives, Durban Central Vispol, Public Order Police, Tactical Response Team, Police Emergency Services, K9 Unit, Metro Police, Home Affairs, Brand Representatives and South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) executing search warrants at three boutique clothing stores.

These resulted in the confiscation of clothing under brands such as as G-Star, Diesel, Hugo Boss, Puma and Christian Louboutin.

Another three stores were searched and Schedule 4 and unregistered lotions were seized, with a value of R33 000. Five people were arrested during the bust, with a sixth person charged for being an undocumented foreigner, says Naicker.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Drunk’ woman fell from N3 bridge, no foul play suspected 18.1.2020
Police offer R50K reward for assistance in double murder case 17.1.2020
Durban man wanted after police discover ammunition, rifle and fake passports 9.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Man handed eight life sentences for robbery, rape and kidnapping

Environment South African conservationist in Australia to help rescue teams treat burnt animals

Crime Murdered KZN businesswoman was kind, smart – shocked lawyer who helped her in harassment case

Courts Aggett’s girlfriend tells of cops trying to run her ‘off the road’

Local News KZN taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman give birth


today in print

Read Today's edition