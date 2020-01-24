Statement on Daniel Friedman

Management has noted public concerns regarding online news editor Daniel Friedman’s statements made on his personal Twitter account, social media and other online platforms. Some of his statements were made through his comedy persona, Deep Fried Man.

An investigation is under way and Friedman was suspended pending the conclusion thereof.

The Citizen has a strict social media policy. The allegations concerning Friedman will be handled according to this policy. If disciplinary proceedings are required, these will be launched and conducted fairly and reasonably.

The Citizen respects the sanctity of freedom of expression. In very few cases would we ever support the suppression of any opinion, even if some may deem it offensive. We voluntarily submit to the South African Press Code, where expressions of opinion are given considerable leeway. However, the Constitution of South Africa and the Press Code place certain limitations on exercising this right, which will be considered when dealing with this matter.

We trust the public will allow this process to proceed peacefully and unhindered.

Issued by Charles Cilliers, digital editor, citizen.co.za

