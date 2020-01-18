South Africa 18.1.2020 03:38 pm

Military Ombudsman briefs SANDF about mandate to investigate sexual abuse cases

The Ombud says the meeting between the Ombud and task team was imperative as they were tasked with protecting the basic human rights of those who served within the SANDF.

The Department of Defence and Military Veterans’ ministerial task team has briefed the department about its mandate of investigating cases of sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and sexual offences within the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

The meeting, which was led by Military Ombud retired Lieutenant General Vusumuzi Masondo and chairperson Thoko Mpumlwana, was held in order for the task team to understand the Military Ombud Office’s mandate and also touched on the issue of co-operation between it and the task team.

The task team was launched on December 2, 2019, by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to investigate sexual offences in the SANDF.

The South African Military Ombud was created in 2012 to investigate complaints lodged against SANDF members.

Members of the public have also been advised to approach the Ombud with their complaints

Masondo said the meeting between the Ombud and task team was imperative as they were tasked with protecting the basic human rights of those who served within the SANDF.

“Our office will continue to play a meaningful role in making sure that the fundamental rights of those who serve in the force are protected,” he added.

