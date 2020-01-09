Racist Vicki Momberg ‘suing law enforcement for R8.5m’

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is reportedly suing law enforcement for R8.5 million for unlawful arrest and detention.

TimesLive reports that Momberg is suing the police, justice ministers, the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) and national and provincial top cops.

The publication reports that Momberg’s lawyer, Anesh Sukdeo said she would sue for her arrest last year on November 6.

Sukdeo reportedly accused the police of lying at the time by saying they had a warrant for Momberg’s arrest when they had “an order of apprehension”, explaining that the two are different.

“When she appeared in court, the magistrate said she did not have jurisdiction over the matter,” Sukdeo was quoted as saying.

The R8.5 million Momberg is suing for can be broken down as follows:

5 million for unlawful arrest and detention

R1 million for defamation, pain and suffering and anguish

5 million for malicious legal proceedings and;

5 million for wrongful and malicious legal proceedings

Momberg’s lawyer said a notice to sue has been sent by e-mail and post to the ministers of justice, the police and the national and provincial police commissioners.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.