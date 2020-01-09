South Africa 9.1.2020 04:46 pm

Racist Vicki Momberg ‘suing law enforcement for R8.5m’

Citizen reporter
Racist Vicki Momberg ‘suing law enforcement for R8.5m’

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg appears in the Randburg Magistrates Court, Johannesburg on 11 April 2018. Momberg appeared to appeal her sentence. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Momberg is reportedly suing the ministers of justice, the NDPP and the national and provincial police commissioners for unlawful arrest and detention.

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is reportedly suing law enforcement for R8.5 million for unlawful arrest and detention.

TimesLive reports that Momberg is suing the police, justice ministers, the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) and national and provincial top cops.

The publication reports that Momberg’s lawyer, Anesh Sukdeo said she would sue for her arrest last year on November 6.

Sukdeo reportedly accused the police of lying at the time by saying they had a warrant for Momberg’s arrest when they had “an order of apprehension”,  explaining that the two are different.

“When she appeared in court, the magistrate said she did not have jurisdiction over the matter,” Sukdeo was quoted as saying.

The R8.5 million Momberg is suing for can be broken down as follows:

  • 5 million for unlawful arrest and detention
  • R1 million for defamation, pain and suffering and anguish
  • 5 million for malicious legal proceedings and;
  • 5 million for wrongful and malicious legal proceedings

Momberg’s lawyer said a notice to sue has been sent by e-mail and post to the ministers of justice, the police and the national and provincial police commissioners.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Court hears of Tshepisong gang’s reign of terror 8.1.2020
Boy, 17, allegedly killed matric pupil while out on bail for rape case 7.1.2020
Another CT refugee leader in court, on robbery charges 6.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Education Meet SA’s top 2019 matriculant – Madelein Dippenaar

Environment Burned tigers, rescued kangaroos: Beware of Australia bushfire disinformation

Education Passing matric has become a hollow victory

Multimedia Matrics celebrate top results


today in print

Read Today's edition