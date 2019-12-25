Crime 25.12.2019 09:51 am

Limpopo father spends Christmas behind bars for allegedly killing his son

News24 Wire
The motive for the killing was unknown.

A 63-year-old Limpopo man will be spending Christmas behind bars after he allegedly killed his own son, local police said on Wednesday.

Police were called to a house in Ga-Ledwaba village outside Lebowakgomo on Tuesday morning, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of the 35-year-old man lying in the yard between the family house and the backrooms, he said.

The man’s father was arrested in connection with the murder following investigations.

“The father and his son were apparently drinking liquor together in the back room on Monday night and the deceased’s body was discovered by his mother on Tuesday morning,” Mojapelo said.

“Preliminary investigations led the police to a possible murder weapon; a blood-stained axe which was found a few metres from the body.

“The deceased who was staying with his parents in the same premises, has been identified as Madimetja John Ledwaba.”

The motive for the killing was unknown, he said.

The man is expected to appear in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

 

