EFF calls for boycott of eNCA amid uproar over Kanthan Pillay and media freedom

In light of the explosive exchanges and allegations that have surfaced between former eNCA journalist Samkele Maseko and the channel’s supposed news chief Kanthan Pillay, the Economic Freedom Fighters have issued a statement condemning the channel’s leadership, in addition to calling for a boycott of the news channel, which has evidently already begun.

Numerous attempts to gain clarity on what exactly Pillay’s position at eNCA is, and whether he remains the leader of a political party that contested the 2019 elections, have not been successful so far.

The drama began when eNCA surprisingly pulled out of covering the EFF’s second elective conference (the EFF National People’s Assembly) this weekend and instructed their ground and technical staff to return to the office.

Maseko, who was the day’s correspondent for eNCA, decided to stay at Nasrec and later resigned from his position at the news channel. He also tweeted an apology to his colleagues for not taking the time to bid them farewell in person.

Maseko was rumoured to have secured a new job at the national broadcaster.

Pillay later tweeted that “rats swimming toward a sinking ship #EarlyXmasGift,” which prompted Maseko to lambaste him and reveal the alleged circumstances under which he left eNCA, explaining his inability to say goodbye properly to his colleagues.

Maseko also went on to reveal various instances in which he alleged Pillay (who is a founder and senior member of the South African Capitalist Party, the ZACP) interfered in the editorial process of certain news items at the channel.

This prompted other broadcasters and media personalities to rally behind Maseko by sharing their own alleged experiences while working under Pillay, who was formerly the CEO of eMedia (which owns YFM).

The EFF came out in support of Maseko and Khayelihle Khumalo, whom they claim was suspended for tweeting about the EFF conference in his personal capacity after the declaration was made by eNCA.

“The EFF condemns the eNCA for its racist treatment of African journalists. In a tweet, one of its managers called a journalist, Samkele Maseko, a rat on social media, after firing him,” stated the party.

“We also have reliable information that eNCA placed Khayelihle Khumalo under suspension for tweeting about the EFF Second National People’s Assembly (NPA) from his personal account. The EFF condemns these actions as a sign of total deterioration of leadership, principles and ethics within the eNCA. In fact, when it comes to the EFF, the institution has become personal,” they added.

The party went on to allege that eNCA’s withdrawal from the conference must be seen as an attempt to silence the EFF.

“South Africans must unite in totally boycotting eNCA, both from watching it and attending to its news requests and events. No one must call an African child a rat in our country and it just becomes business as usual.”

The EFF also criticised the the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) for their perceived silence on the matter so far.

“Their silence must be read as being complicit with racism and total disregard of journalistic ethics when it comes to African people.”

However, Sanef then did release a statement on the matter focusing on the allegations of censorship that Maseko levelled against Pillay.

“Sanef is deeply concerned by allegations from former senior eNCA journalist Samkele Maseko that eNCA’s Kanthan Pillay had censored stories in the newsroom. The censoring of journalists who report in ethical and responsible ways is anathema in our industry and should always be strongly condemned.”

The organisation stated that it would write to eNCA management to request a meeting and to seek clarity on Pillay’s position.

“We welcome the fact that Maseko has agreed to approach Judge Kathleen Satchwell and the Media Ethics and Credibility Inquiry to discuss these issues further.”

Sanef called on all editors, media owners and newsroom executives to guard against all instances of editorial interference in newsrooms and to allow journalists to continue with their work in a responsible and ethical manner.

Both Pillay and his fellow ZACP member Roman Cabanac have now deleted their Twitter accounts.

