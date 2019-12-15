South Africa 15.12.2019 02:50 pm

Three people, including two children, die in shack fire in Strand

News24Wire
Three people, including two children, die in shack fire in Strand

A large fire destroyed parts of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay in March 2017. The number of informal settlement fires in Cape Town increased last year. Archive photo: Aletta Harrison

Emergency services say the swift response of the fire crews ensured the fire was restricted to only a single structure.

Three people, including two children, have died in a shack fire in Strand, Cape Town during the early hours of Sunday.

Jermaine Carelse, Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson, said the City’s Fire and Rescue Service firefighters responded to a fire in TV-Section, just off Onverwacht Street in Strand.

“The swift response of the fire crews ensured the fire was restricted to only a single structure,” Carelse said.

“Unfortunately, the bodies of a woman and two girls were discovered amongst the debris.”

Carelse confirmed that two of the victims were minors.

The scene was cordoned off and handed over to the South African Police Services.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Judge extends interim relief to Cape Town’s homeless in show of ‘ubuntu’ 12.12.2019
Alleged Cape Town gang leader shot dead, teen injured 12.12.2019
City of Cape Town moves to evict occupiers of old circus school 12.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation SARB hits back at Mkhwebane’s claims of ‘challenges’ in VBS probe – report

World Boris Johnson wins parliamentary majority

News Update Why the Vaal Dam is not filling up, despite heavy rainfall

World Twitter reacts to Finland’s ‘gorgeous’ new prime minister

Load Shedding Why ‘wet coal’ causes problems for power generation


today in print

Read Today's edition