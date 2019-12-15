Three people, including two children, die in shack fire in Strand

Three people, including two children, have died in a shack fire in Strand, Cape Town during the early hours of Sunday.

Jermaine Carelse, Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson, said the City’s Fire and Rescue Service firefighters responded to a fire in TV-Section, just off Onverwacht Street in Strand.

“The swift response of the fire crews ensured the fire was restricted to only a single structure,” Carelse said.

“Unfortunately, the bodies of a woman and two girls were discovered amongst the debris.”

Carelse confirmed that two of the victims were minors.

The scene was cordoned off and handed over to the South African Police Services.

